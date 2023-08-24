Coming Soon: Muppets Take Manhattan Remastered Blu-Ray

The Muppets Take Manhattan is one of the greatest films of all time, but thanks to some weird ownership issues, it’s rarely gotten the love we’ve come to expect for classics like The Muppet Movie and The Muppet Christmas Carol. We’ve just learned that the folks at Sony are doing their part to give this seminal film its due with a brand new physical release.

The Muppets Take Manhattan is being remastered and re-released in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, meaning that this will be the best quality version we’ll have ever seen outside of an original film print.

Muppet performer and director of this film, Frank Oz, personally oversaw the new transfer. And he’s given us the greatest gift of all by providing a new commentary track for the movie! Wow!

The disc will also come with an archival interview with Jim Henson, as well as some of the “Muppetism” video shorts (featuring Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Pepe the King Prawn, who does not appear in this film).

Naturally, this is thrilling news for anyone who loves this film as much as we do. The quality upgrade is already something to look forward to, but that Frank Oz commentary is sure to be gold. We can’t wait.

The Muppets Take Manhattan remastered Blu-ray will be available on October 24th.

Click here to look at us, here we are, right where we belong on the ToughPigs forum!

by Joe Hennes – Joe@ToughPigs.com